Axa Reduces Position in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Axa reduced its position in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.21% of J2 Global worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in J2 Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 463.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get J2 Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. J2 Global Inc has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $104.57. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.70.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that J2 Global Inc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Shah bought 13,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.74 per share, with a total value of $998,077.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,956 shares in the company, valued at $48,652,451.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $249,548.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,675.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on J2 Global from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded J2 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.