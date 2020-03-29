Axa Sells 15,666 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Axa lessened its stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,666 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.07% of RingCentral worth $9,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in RingCentral by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $238.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.39 and a 200 day moving average of $178.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.39 and a beta of 0.55. RingCentral Inc has a twelve month low of $101.33 and a twelve month high of $252.85.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNG. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on RingCentral from $198.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on RingCentral from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.86.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $471,295.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,851,733.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $80,847.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,211.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,363 shares of company stock worth $24,869,313. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

