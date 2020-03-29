Axa Sells 26,100 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Axa lessened its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.14% of Paylocity worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 10,400.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 1,369.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity stock opened at $92.04 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $66.98 and a 52-week high of $150.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.50, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.22 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $119.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $1,078,007.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,229,500.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $450,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,855 shares of company stock worth $3,739,448. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

