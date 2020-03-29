Axa Sells 7,000 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Axa lessened its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $97.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

In other Entergy news, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $18,168,972.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,642,361.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,306,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,347.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

