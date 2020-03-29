Axa Sells 8,100 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Axa trimmed its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 638,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.29% of TEGNA worth $10,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,393,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 141,183 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth about $2,794,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in TEGNA by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in TEGNA by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 262,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 42,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.44.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

