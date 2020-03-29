Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Short Interest Update

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,363,500 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the February 27th total of 5,800,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 890,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAXN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

In related news, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,109,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 290,586 shares in the company, valued at $16,118,805.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $3,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 630,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,808,669.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,091 shares of company stock valued at $9,761,925. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25,672.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 135,294 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $585,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,855,000 after acquiring an additional 211,552 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 85.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $74.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7,441.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3,060.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.50. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $49.80 and a 12 month high of $90.10.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

