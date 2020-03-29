BAE Systems (LON:BA) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -1.50

News coverage about BAE Systems (LON:BA) has been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a news impact score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of LON:BA traded down GBX 21.40 ($0.28) on Friday, hitting GBX 516.20 ($6.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,727,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 672.80 ($8.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion and a PE ratio of 11.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 588.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 581.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a GBX 13.80 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a yield of 2.16%. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective (up from GBX 576 ($7.58)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.81) target price (down previously from GBX 685 ($9.01)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 691 ($9.09).

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

