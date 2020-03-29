Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Short Interest Down 8.5% in March

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,900 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the February 27th total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,944,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BIDU opened at $97.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Baidu has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $186.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 113.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 14.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Baidu by 3.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 113.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Baidu by 29.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.64.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

