Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,285 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $15,197,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,208,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,987,000 after purchasing an additional 43,529 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,909,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,416,000. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $89.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.98. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $77.64 and a 52 week high of $118.49.

