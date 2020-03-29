Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,795 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 27,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $5,328,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

