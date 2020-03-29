Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 49,493 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,629,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,670,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,411 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,536,073 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $209,586,000 after acquiring an additional 645,546 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,930,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $157,456,000 after acquiring an additional 678,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,705,814 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.49.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Insiders have bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

