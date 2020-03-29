Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 36,301 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 206.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,301 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $4,176,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $60,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,980 shares of company stock worth $15,272,439 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from to in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.29.

TWLO opened at $96.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.15.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

