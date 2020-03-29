Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,372 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,372 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of nVent Electric worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in nVent Electric by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded nVent Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, CL King began coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41. nVent Electric PLC has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.73.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.03 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

