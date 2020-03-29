Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Ball were worth $10,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.34.

Shares of BLL traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,738,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,880. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.51. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at $38,654,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.