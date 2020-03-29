Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $453.99 million, a P/E ratio of 264.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Banc of California had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Banc of California will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 25,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $250,211.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,641.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 18,858.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,513,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,148,000 after buying an additional 1,505,058 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,925,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 604.4% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 252,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 217,045 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,537,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

