Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

BMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Itau BBA Securities restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Banco Macro in a report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Macro from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

NYSE:BMA opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $77.31.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $460.02 million during the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 52.18%. Equities analysts predict that Banco Macro will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 206.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,621,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,184,000 after buying an additional 30,288 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 43.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 47,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 14,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 38.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 85,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

