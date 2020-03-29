Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 158,009 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,009 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.48% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $32,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 292,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 34,526 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $129,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,988 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $34,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,797.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,592 shares of company stock valued at $6,821,115 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

HZNP opened at $27.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average of $31.85.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 44.08%. The business had revenue of $363.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

