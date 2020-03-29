Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Position in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,121 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 91,471 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.16% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $31,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CQP. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $49.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.70.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion.

In related news, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone bought 327,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,449,704.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc bought 236,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,801,071.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583.

CQP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.72.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

