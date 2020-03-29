Bank of America Corp DE Has $29.17 Million Holdings in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,282,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,318 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.93% of BJs Wholesale Club worth $29,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $36,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,455.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee Delaney sold 17,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $487,047.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,404,670.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,689. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BJ opened at $24.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $31.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.