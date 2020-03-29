Bank of America Corp DE Sells 163,620 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,620 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 5.81% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $32,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $14.93 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.2608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

