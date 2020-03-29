Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 55,353 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.99% of Banner worth $57,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Banner by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Banner by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Banner by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Banner during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Banner by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BANR opened at $33.21 on Friday. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Banner had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $139.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

BANR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

