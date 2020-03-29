Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 661,193 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 270.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661,193 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.63% of Ceridian HCM worth $61,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $6,042,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 29.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 31.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,430,000 after buying an additional 223,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 32.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 31,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $6,580,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,464,520.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,001,558 shares of company stock valued at $291,362,277. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $48.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 237.46 and a beta of 1.45. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average of $60.22.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.65.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

