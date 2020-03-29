Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,369,294 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 141,109 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.49% of Glacier Bancorp worth $62,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 717.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 115,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 101,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 612,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,177,000 after purchasing an additional 89,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

In other Glacier Bancorp news, CEO Randall M. Chesler purchased 3,540 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,828.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,389.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher purchased 3,500 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,505.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,719.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $242,137. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBCI. DA Davidson raised Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $33.03 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $164.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.74%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.