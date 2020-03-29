Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 120,359 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.81% of Valmont Industries worth $58,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VMI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $168.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of VMI opened at $97.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $154.86. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.20). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $683.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

