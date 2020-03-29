Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 178,962 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,109,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 178,962 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.56% of Urban Edge Properties worth $59,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of UE stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.92. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.02 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

