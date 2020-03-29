Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 193,903 Shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 793,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,903 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.81% of National Health Investors worth $64,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,610,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,974 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,534,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,671,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 168,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,735,000 after buying an additional 22,831 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,872,000 after buying an additional 34,848 shares during the period. 70.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,151 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,548.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,328.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $275,574.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 30,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NHI opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.24. National Health Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $91.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.35.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.92 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 76.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NHI. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

