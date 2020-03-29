Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 500,177 Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,194,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 500,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.95% of Chemours worth $57,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Chemours by 1,333.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 725,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after buying an additional 674,747 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,478,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Chemours by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 608,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after buying an additional 429,442 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 337,725 shares during the period. Finally, Anavon Capital LLP purchased a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,979,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77. Chemours Co has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.21.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.52%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.23.

In other Chemours news, Director Richard H. Brown acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider E Bryan Snell acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 141,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,193.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemours Co (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.