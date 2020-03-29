Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 60,608 Shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,578,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,608 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.29% of Premier worth $59,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Premier by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,248,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,920,000 after buying an additional 716,082 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Premier by 917.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after buying an additional 264,501 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 531,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after buying an additional 259,259 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,861,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Premier by 60.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 442,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after buying an additional 167,102 shares in the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PINC shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Premier in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.91.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $30.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.08. Premier Inc has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Premier had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.10%. The business had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Premier Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

