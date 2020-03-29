Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 71,371 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,371 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.31% of Seattle Genetics worth $61,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,154,000 after purchasing an additional 123,424 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics in the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 6.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.76.

Shares of SGEN opened at $109.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of -111.50 and a beta of 1.72. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.56.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $40,715.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,263,175.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,766 shares of company stock worth $10,527,157 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

