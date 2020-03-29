Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 745,086 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,769,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.00% of Acadia Healthcare worth $58,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 154.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,555 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,215,000 after purchasing an additional 646,153 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 672.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 427,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,216,000 after purchasing an additional 372,506 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,190,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,551,000 after purchasing an additional 252,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 285,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 123,526 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $18.03 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $780.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

