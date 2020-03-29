Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,086 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 140,698 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.19% of Amedisys worth $64,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $2,182,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa L. Kline bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.63 per share, with a total value of $142,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,881.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,950 and have sold 23,129 shares valued at $4,439,923. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $166.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.58 and a 200 day moving average of $159.89. Amedisys Inc has a 1 year low of $106.65 and a 1 year high of $202.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

