Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,653 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.63% of Deluxe worth $55,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $25.21 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.19. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 38.42% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $522.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

DLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sidoti dropped their price target on Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

