Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.28% of Brunswick worth $62,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $43,581,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,064,000 after buying an additional 662,647 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,858,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Brunswick by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 251,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after buying an additional 137,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,904,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $35.63 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $66.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.84.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.39.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

