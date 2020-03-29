Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.06% of Churchill Downs worth $58,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $139,662.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $620,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Alex Rankin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.81 per share, for a total transaction of $125,810.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,300 shares of company stock worth $525,957. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $94.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.21. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $167.52. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.63 million. Research analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

