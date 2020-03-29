Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,663,371 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 70,464 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.22% of First Financial Bankshares worth $58,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $1,486,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. First Financial Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.73 per share, with a total value of $48,622.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,557.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $86,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,400,133.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,949 shares of company stock worth $591,466 over the last ninety days. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FFIN opened at $25.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.13. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

