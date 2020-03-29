Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $55.26 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,130 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 3.42% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $55,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:UHT opened at $93.99 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $54.54 and a twelve month high of $132.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.40. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.