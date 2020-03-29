Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $56.23 Million Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,208,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,158 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.40% of National Fuel Gas worth $56,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,041,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,023 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,242,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,902,000 after buying an additional 87,428 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,396,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,981,000 after buying an additional 52,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,477,000 after buying an additional 169,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 786,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,604,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $36.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.08. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $61.27.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $444.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

