Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $57.14 Million Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,477,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.46% of United Bankshares worth $57,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in United Bankshares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in United Bankshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in United Bankshares by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 152,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 44,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBSI. Stephens began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $22.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.22. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.79.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.96 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 28.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

