Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $57.52 Million Position in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,329,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.98% of Potlatchdeltic worth $57,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Potlatchdeltic during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 695,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,102,000 after buying an additional 79,985 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,297,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

PCH opened at $29.71 on Friday. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Raymond James raised Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $88,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $297,589.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,640 shares of company stock worth $1,443,031. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

