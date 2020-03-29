Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $58.26 Million Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,954 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.24% of Tempur Sealy International worth $58,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $101,697,086.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,166 shares of company stock worth $102,629,440 over the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPX. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.91.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.70. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $100.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.