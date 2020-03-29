Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $58.34 Million Stock Position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,909 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.39% of ALLETE worth $58,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth about $2,111,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.37. ALLETE Inc has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $88.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.6175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 74.17%.

In related news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $432,327.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,879.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

