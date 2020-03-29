Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $58.68 Million Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,620,180 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 547,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.42% of F.N.B. worth $58,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 516,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,089,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,626,000 after acquiring an additional 209,494 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1,132.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,080,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In other F.N.B. news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Insiders have acquired 31,500 shares of company stock worth $299,765 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

FNB opened at $7.36 on Friday. F.N.B. Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

