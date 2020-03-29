Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $59.07 Million Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,143 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.60% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $59,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Argus cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $73.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $180.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.63 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

