Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $59.46 Million Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,143,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.16% of Essent Group worth $59,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Essent Group by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Essent Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Essent Group by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Essent Group from $62.00 to $36.00 and set an “above average” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Essent Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $36,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,041 shares in the company, valued at $10,449,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $388,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,741 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,570.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $457,125 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

ESNT stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 64.05%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

