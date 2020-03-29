Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $60.05 Million Position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 618,169 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.98% of Sealed Air worth $60,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,060,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,067,000 after buying an additional 57,933 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 89,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.29.

NYSE:SEE opened at $24.72 on Friday. Sealed Air Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.15.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Also, Director Neil Lustig bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Insiders acquired a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $1,472,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

