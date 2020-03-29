Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $60.84 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,051,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,365 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $60,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 79,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 334.8% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 164.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 53,815 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $56.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $64.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.7874 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVO. ValuEngine raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

