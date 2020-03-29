Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $61.94 Million Stock Position in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,850 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.83% of FirstCash worth $61,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth about $1,871,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,118,000 after buying an additional 255,212 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 74,830 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth about $1,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FCFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.60.

NYSE:FCFS opened at $69.19 on Friday. FirstCash Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.31.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.