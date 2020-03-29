Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $64.52 Million Position in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,092,448 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 983,298 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.80% of First Bancorp worth $64,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in First Bancorp by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on First Bancorp from $11.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

NYSE:FBP opened at $5.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.