Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.18% of Ferrari worth $56,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RACE. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 105,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.01.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $150.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.26. Ferrari NV has a twelve month low of $127.73 and a twelve month high of $180.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 48.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari NV will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

