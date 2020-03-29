Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,440,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,395 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $62,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,700,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,386,000 after purchasing an additional 583,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,592,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,633,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,554,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,957,000 after buying an additional 880,966 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,689,000 after buying an additional 107,265 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3,252.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,160,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,939,000 after buying an additional 1,125,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on GLPI. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Nomura raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.25. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

In related news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl C. Shanks purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 27,500 shares of company stock worth $761,300 and have sold 55,801 shares worth $2,463,065. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.